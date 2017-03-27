However organised you may be, it does not take long for a once tidy desktop to become cluttered with all manner of folders, shortcuts and files. This can have an impact on performance, but it also means that it can take a long time to find what you are looking for.

Fences is a program that may just be able to help you to keep on top of things. The utility can be used to create desktop-only folders called fences that can be used to house icons. Fences can be resized and positioned anywhere on screen and can include scrollbars to provide access to additional icons.

If you want to access your desktop, all that is needed is a quick double click of an empty area and all of your fences will fade away – double click again and they will re-appear. You can opt to allow the program to automatically create fences for you, or you can create those you feel are necessary.

Various desktop snapshots can be saved and loaded in an instant. This means that it is possible to save different desktop and Fences configurations for different tasks you perform on your computer. Fences is a real productivity enhancer which helps to keep your desktop free from unnecessary clutter so you can see what you are doing.

Note that Fences is now trialware (previous versions were free).

Fences 3.03 offers these changes/improvements (see changelog for more):

– Updates /startup robustness & reliability

– R-clicking anywhere on Titlebar opens the menu

– Resolves issue where icons covered by other fences on general-desktop (not in fence) could still be clicked

– Disables “escape” button from triggering autohide

– Fixes bug where rollup/rolldown timer can get stuck, breaking rollup for a specific fence until reboot

– Resolves issue where if Fence has too many icons, its column count reduces by 1