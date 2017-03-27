Fences 3.03

largeImg.png

Keep your desktop in order with this icon organisation tool

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

27 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 27-03-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Trial Software
Developer: Stardock

However organised you may be, it does not take long for a once tidy desktop to become cluttered with all manner of folders, shortcuts and files. This can have an impact on performance, but it also means that it can take a long time to find what you are looking for.

Fences is a program that may just be able to help you to keep on top of things. The utility can be used to create desktop-only folders called fences that can be used to house icons. Fences can be resized and positioned anywhere on screen and can include scrollbars to provide access to additional icons.

If you want to access your desktop, all that is needed is a quick double click of an empty area and all of your fences will fade away – double click again and they will re-appear. You can opt to allow the program to automatically create fences for you, or you can create those you feel are necessary.

Various desktop snapshots can be saved and loaded in an instant. This means that it is possible to save different desktop and Fences configurations for different tasks you perform on your computer. Fences is a real productivity enhancer which helps to keep your desktop free from unnecessary clutter so you can see what you are doing.

Note that Fences is now trialware (previous versions were free). 

Fences 3.03 offers these changes/improvements (see changelog for more):

– Updates /startup robustness & reliability
– R-clicking anywhere on Titlebar opens the menu
– Resolves issue where icons covered by other fences on general-desktop (not in fence) could still be clicked
– Disables “escape” button from triggering autohide
– Fixes bug where rollup/rolldown timer can get stuck, breaking rollup for a specific fence until reboot
– Resolves issue where if Fence has too many icons, its column count reduces by 1

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should Citrix sell up to Microsoft?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel