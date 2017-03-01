Female High Fliers returns for third outing

The DCU Ryan Academy for Entrepreneurs is calling on female-led start-ups to apply for its prestigious Female High Fliers Accelerator Programme 2017.

Since its launch in 2014, over 40 female entrepreneurs have participated in the programme, 35 businesses have received investments totalling €7 million and creating 115 jobs. Of those, 19 are now exporting.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the 13-week accelerator programme aims to address challenges facing female entrepreneurs across all industries and support early stage start-ups.

Ten participants will gain access to a peer start-up founder network and to the DCU Ryan Academy network of experienced entrepreneurs and investors. The successful applicants will take part in weekly tailored workshops delivered by a team that understands the particular needs and challenges facing their individual business. They will also be challenged on their business plans and be given an opportunity to pitch to potential investors.

Niamh Collins, FHF programme director and DCU Ryan Academy COO, said: “The Female High Fliers programme has a proven track record in supporting businesses achieve objectives and deliver tangible results. We are extremely proud to have been part of this journey with some of Ireland’s leading female entrepreneurs and we look forward to working closely with those selected this year.”

The application process is open to female founders or co-founders of Irish or international innovative start-ups less than five years old. All companies must be female-led and participants will be selected based on their growth and export potential as well as business idea and team strength.

The closing date for applications is 21 March. For further information visit http://www.ryanacademy.ie/.

TechCentral Reporters