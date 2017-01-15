FastRawViewer 1.3.7

img3File.jpg

Quickly view and process RAW photos

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

15 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 15-01-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: LibRaw

FastRawViewer is a useful tool for viewing and processing RAW images.

The program claims to support “almost every single existing RAW format”, “including native out-of-camera DNG files as well as the files converted to DNG”. We didn’t test that, but it had no problem at all with our Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Panasonic RAWs.

It’s super-fast, too, rendering even our largest test images in a fraction of a second. Not bad, especially as FastRawViewer also displays the file name, resolution, key EXIF metadata, the actual RAW histogram, and more.

Crucially, the developer claims FastRawViewer is “the only WYSIWYG RAW viewer that allows to see RAW exactly as a converter will “see” it”, giving you the most accurate look at the image.

There are tools to highlight under and overexposed areas of the image, and manually correct any issues. Exposure changes can be recorded in XMP files, ready for use by Adobe Bridge/ Camera Raw/ Lightroom.

You also get features to highlight focus peaking (the sharpest areas of an image), check noise levels, adjust white balance, boost shadows, apply tone curves, assign an XMP rating or label.

Once you’ve finished, you can move the picture to defined “accepted” or “rejected” folders, pass it to other programs for further processing, or just click “Next” to check the next image.

Version 1.3.7 changes include:

This version adds twelve new camera support and minor bug fixes

Camera support:

Canon EOS M5
Hasselblad X1D, True Zoom
Google Pixel, Pixel XL
Olympus E-M1 Mark II
Panasonic DMZ-FZ2500/2000/FZH1, DMC-LX9/10/15
Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge
Sony ILCA-99M2 (A99-II), a6500

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever chosen to put off replacing your PC in favour of getting a better smartphone?

    • No (54%)
    • Yes (46%)

    Total Voters: 13

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel