FastRawViewer 1.3.7

FastRawViewer is a useful tool for viewing and processing RAW images.

The program claims to support “almost every single existing RAW format”, “including native out-of-camera DNG files as well as the files converted to DNG”. We didn’t test that, but it had no problem at all with our Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Panasonic RAWs.

It’s super-fast, too, rendering even our largest test images in a fraction of a second. Not bad, especially as FastRawViewer also displays the file name, resolution, key EXIF metadata, the actual RAW histogram, and more.

Crucially, the developer claims FastRawViewer is “the only WYSIWYG RAW viewer that allows to see RAW exactly as a converter will “see” it”, giving you the most accurate look at the image.

There are tools to highlight under and overexposed areas of the image, and manually correct any issues. Exposure changes can be recorded in XMP files, ready for use by Adobe Bridge/ Camera Raw/ Lightroom.

You also get features to highlight focus peaking (the sharpest areas of an image), check noise levels, adjust white balance, boost shadows, apply tone curves, assign an XMP rating or label.

Once you’ve finished, you can move the picture to defined “accepted” or “rejected” folders, pass it to other programs for further processing, or just click “Next” to check the next image.

Version 1.3.7 changes include:

This version adds twelve new camera support and minor bug fixes

Camera support:

Canon EOS M5

Hasselblad X1D, True Zoom

Google Pixel, Pixel XL

Olympus E-M1 Mark II

Panasonic DMZ-FZ2500/2000/FZH1, DMC-LX9/10/15

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

Sony ILCA-99M2 (A99-II), a6500