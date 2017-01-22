Fake Data 1.1.1 for Chrome

Insert fake data into web forms

Developer & Programming

22 January 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 22-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Hater Apps

Fake Data is a free Chrome extension which enables filling web forms with fake data.

If you’re tired of websites demanding your name, company, ZIP code etc – or you’re a web developer and just want to test a form with random information – Fake Data could save you some time.

To use the extension, hold down Alt and double-click a form field. Fake Data immediately fills the field with a random but realistic entry (“tom.smith@hotmail.com”, not just “dfgfdbbeb”).

If you’re not happy with the entry, double-click it again to insert something else.

If a field isn’t recognised or the entry isn’t correct (maybe you get a name instead of an email address), right-click the field, select Fake Data and choose the data type you need.

Supported types are First Name, Last Name, Email Address, Phone Number, Company, Address, City, Country, State, Zip, Words, Sentence, Paragraph, Text.

Once you’ve manually selected a field type, Fake Data should automatically fill the field on future double-clicks.

