Facebook’s Cambridge education with Eoin O’Dell

Why voter profiling matters and what we can do about it Print Print Radio

Facebook has admitted breaching users’ trust by letting political consultants Cambridge Analytica use its data to construct psychological profiles of US voters. So what does this mean for the rest of us? With a referendum on the 8th amendment coming up, could the same techniques be applied to swing the vote here?

This week Niall meets TCD Associate Professor of Law Eoin O’Dell to look at the local and legal implications.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

For more from Eoin O’Dell visit his blog Cearta.ie.