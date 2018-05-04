Facebook launches Oculus Go VR headset

Oculus Go to compete with Samsung's GearVR and Google's Daydream

Facebook and Oculus have launched their first standalone VR headset, the Oculus Go.

According to the company, “Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into VR”.

Announced in October last year, the Go is a more portable version of the company’s flagship Oculus Rift headset. It’s positioned as a competitor to Samsung’s GearVR and Google’s Daydream VR platforms. However, unlike both of the above, the Oculus Go does not require a smartphone to use. It relies entirely on internal computing components built into the headset.

The baseline Oculus Go features a 538ppi 2560×1440 WQHD, fast-switch LCD display, 32Gb of on-board storage, built-in spatial audio and an integrated microphone. A 64Gb model is also available. The company say that a software lineup of more than 1,000 titles are already available for the device and that a fully-charged Oculus Go headset will offer three hours of battery life.

The sum total of these specs is said to “allow for maximum immersion straight out of the box, while headset weight, support straps, and the facial interface have all been optimized for the best fit and feel possible”.

