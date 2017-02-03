eZWeather 1.8.0.7

EZWeather is a simple tool which keeps you in touch with the latest weather conditions and forecasts for your chosen area.

That’s the idea, anyway. We did wonder if the program was going to work at all, as the installer ended with an error message, but this didn’t seem to affect anything: everything worked just as you’d expect.

EZWeather leaves an icon in your system tray, for instance. Clicking it displays an attractive screen showing conditions now and for the next couple of days, according to accuweather.com. Clicking any of these opens a page at the site for more details. And the program’s Location Editor allows you to add multiple locations, so you can view the weather for any of these later just by selecting it from a list.

A somewhat less usual addition sees you able to set Trillian’s and Yahoo! Messenger’s away status to show the current temperature (tweak this from Settings if you’d rather not bother).

And this all comes in a reasonably compact package with requires only around 23MB RAM when running in the background.