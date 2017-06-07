Eyrco calls in SP Networks

Voice and call company gains extra Avaya expertise

Eyrco Communications has acquired SP Networks, an independent supplier of bespoke unified communications services and solutions.

“This acquisition will strengthen Eyrco as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans. With the skillset, products, and deep industry knowledge that SP Networks brings, we now can offer full Avaya telephony knowledge that includes Avaya Blue/Nortel,” said Eyrco managing director Mark Evans. “We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues and working with our new customers and partners.”

Jim Foley, managing director, SP Networks, said: “Eyrco clearly mirrors our culture, capabilities, and client commitment and it represents an exciting opportunity for our employees to take the Eyrco reputation to the next level as they continue to exceed clients’ expectations.”

Eyrco is a specialist voice and call recording company that designs, deploys, manages and supports enterprise grade communications, compliance recording and performance management solutions.

TechCentral Reporters