Extension Source Viewer 1.6 for Firefox
25 June 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 3.5
|Date:
|25-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Rob Wu
|Operating Systems:
|Android
Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
iPad
|File Size:
|255.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Extension Source Viewer is a free Firefox add-on which can display the source code of other Firefox and Chrome extensions.
Visit a compatible page – usually an extension’s addons.mozilla.org or chrome.google.com home – and a crx icon appears. Clicking this displays options to download the add-on as a zip file, without installing it, or view its source.
The Viewer option displays a simple list of everything in the source, including HTML, JS, CSS and image files, and clicking any of these displays it in the preview pane.
A search box with regular expression support helps locate text of interest.
You can also save content as usual from the right-click menu, handy if you’d like to save a graphic from the extension without installing it first.
