Exportizer 6.0.8.19 Free

Exportizer is a tool converting database between multiple formats.

The free build can open simple file-based database tables, including .db, .dbf, .txt, .csv, and .xml.

The commercial build adds support for multi-table database files and sources, including XLS, XLSX, XLSM, XLSB, MDB, ACCDB, HTML, GDB, IB, FDB, UDL, ODBC data sources and more.

Open a file and you’re able to browse, sort or filter it, delete, edit or add new records.

The free version can export the results to CSV, HTML, XLS, XML, RTF, PDF, SYLK, DBF III/ IV/ V, SQL script, Excel (OLE) and Word (OLE).

The commercial build can also export to Excel (XLSX), Excel (XML-based), or any format via ODBC, OLE DB and connection strings.

Bonus features include the ability to automate conversions via a command line interface.

v6.08 (Changelog):

When exporting to SQL script, it is now possible to use COPY command for PostgreSQL target database.

Ability to use Mac styled line breaks for text export formats.

Minor changes.’