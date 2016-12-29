ExperienceIndexOK 1.17

img3File.png

Display and calculate your Windows Experience Index

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

29 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 29-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: SoftwareOK

ExperienceIndexOK is a free portable tool which calculates and displays your Windows Experience Index, a benchmark which includes performance ratings for your CPU, RAM, graphics and hard drive.

This is particularly useful for Windows 8.1 and 10 users, as the previous WEI GUI (Control Panel > Performance Information and Tools) has been removed.

Launch the program and your current WEI rating is displayed for each system component.

Click “Re-run the assessment” to run the benchmark again.

Once it’s finished, click ExperienceIndexOK > Screenshot… to save a screenshot of your results.

Version 1.17:

– mSall customization and updating of the language files in ExperienceIndex and new language:
– Traditional-Chinese
Thank you Vivien Chen for the Traditional-Chinese language.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel