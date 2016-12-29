ExperienceIndexOK 1.17

ExperienceIndexOK is a free portable tool which calculates and displays your Windows Experience Index, a benchmark which includes performance ratings for your CPU, RAM, graphics and hard drive.

This is particularly useful for Windows 8.1 and 10 users, as the previous WEI GUI (Control Panel > Performance Information and Tools) has been removed.

Launch the program and your current WEI rating is displayed for each system component.

Click “Re-run the assessment” to run the benchmark again.

Once it’s finished, click ExperienceIndexOK > Screenshot… to save a screenshot of your results.

Version 1.17:

– mSall customization and updating of the language files in ExperienceIndex and new language:

– Traditional-Chinese

Thank you Vivien Chen for the Traditional-Chinese language.