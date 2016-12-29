ExperienceIndexOK 1.17
29 December 2016 | 0
Our Rating: 3.0
|29-12-2016
|None
|Freeware
|SoftwareOK
|Windows 10
Windows 8
|52.40 KB
|Under a minute
|English
|Click Here
|Click Here
ExperienceIndexOK is a free portable tool which calculates and displays your Windows Experience Index, a benchmark which includes performance ratings for your CPU, RAM, graphics and hard drive.
This is particularly useful for Windows 8.1 and 10 users, as the previous WEI GUI (Control Panel > Performance Information and Tools) has been removed.
Launch the program and your current WEI rating is displayed for each system component.
Click “Re-run the assessment” to run the benchmark again.
Once it’s finished, click ExperienceIndexOK > Screenshot… to save a screenshot of your results.
Version 1.17:
– mSall customization and updating of the language files in ExperienceIndex and new language:
– Traditional-Chinese
Thank you Vivien Chen for the Traditional-Chinese language.
