Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom, Netforce come together under Paradyn brand

€250k investment includes rebrand, new customer and business operations systems as well as staff integration and training

Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce have merged to form a new company: Paradyn. The combination creates Ireland’s first integrated group of managed IT, security, network and business connectivity providers. Paradyn brings together the management of 30,000 users in 300 active business and public sector customers.

The new integrated operation employs 40 people between Cork and Dublin offices offering its combined 300 customers (representing 30,000 users) a single source for all on-site and intra-site IT and communications systems.

The company is investing €250,000 in the rebrand and in new customer and business operations systems, including service management, customer relationship management and document management to allow the three teams to work effectively as one. The investment also includes staff integration and cross-training to ensure that first line engineers can deal with all IT and communications service requests.

Cillian McCarthy, Paradyn chief executive officer, said: “By merging these three standalone businesses under a single brand, we have a larger customer base, greater expertise and a stronger position for expansion in the Irish and UK markets. We can concentrate marketing resources into promoting one brand and achieve synergies by deepening the great customer relationships that our businesses have. The back-office integration has already happened so that today’s customer facing switch-on will be seamless.

“We pride ourselves on the relationships we have built with clients and our 98% customer retention rate is testament to this. Although we have a new name, I want to reassure our customers that they can expect an even better level of seamless customer support, while also being able to access the additional end-to-end services and even better technical expertise that we now offer.”

There will be no changes to existing customer contracts and service agreements.

TechCentral Reporters