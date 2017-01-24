Exigent Networks acquires Netforce

Growth strategy includes creation of 20 jobs Print Print Trade

ICT networking firm Exigent Networks has acquired Netforce. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

The move comes as part of Exigent’s growth strategy which seeks to double turnover within three years and create 20 jobs over the next 18 months.

Netforce has made a name in the Irish market by providing sustainable IT services and support to SMEs. It was Ireland’s first Shoretel IP Telephony and VM6 Software partner and has been involved in pilot projects in partnership with Microsoft.

“Netforce will help Exigent to complete our full spectrum of ICT managed service offerings,” said Cillian McCarthy, director and co-founder, Exigent Networks. “Our clients can now turn to us for everything, confident that we have the added knowledge and experience to complement and enhance our existing services.”

Netforce founder Larry Doyle added: “It’s great news for our customers as they now have access to a broader range of services and products but available through the same technical and support people they have always dealt with – the people who know their businesses and systems inside-out.”

TechCentral Reporters