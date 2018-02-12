OneFamily takes on Exaxe SaaS solution

Financial services company finds partner for cloud services

Exaxe has agreed a partnership with OneFamily for the delivery of its SaaS-based policy administration platform.

OneFamily is a customer-owned financial services company with products spanning savings, investments, protection and lifetime mortgages.

OneFamily is the first financial services company to implement a cloud, SaaS based back office administration solution on the Microsoft Azure platform.

Exaxe’s cloud-based administration solution, Admin Plus, supports a number of financial services products, and will support the provision of OneFamily’s Lifetime ISA product.

In addition to Admin Plus, OneFamily will also be using Exaxe’s illustration and quotations SaaS solution, Illustrate Plus.

Rachael Atkinson, director of enterprise services, OneFamily said: “OneFamily was looking for a modern, future-proofed back office administration system, based on the Microsoft technology stack. One of our main criteria when researching solution providers was that the chosen solution must be cloud-based.

“With Exaxe we found a market leading partner that could provide everything we were looking for and we look forward to a successful implementation in the coming months.”

TechCentral Reporters