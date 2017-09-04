Evros launches eSource

New procurement service provides easy integration and bespoke solutions

Evros Technology Group has launched a new IT procurement and deployment solutions service called eSource.

The procurement portal offers a real-time, 24/7 service, fully customisable to integrate into an organisation’s branding, which can also provide consultation, configuration and on-premise installation services.

“eSource was founded because our customers needed a fast and efficient procurement process,” said Brian Larkin, managing director, Evros, “that would reduce costs, save time and deliver customised end-to-end purchasing efficiencies. Simply put, we responded to the needs of our customers.”

“Our vast experience across the IT industry ensures that eSource can deliver bespoke solutions custom-built for any organisation. We have developed unique services that gives any business, company or organisation, complete control over their IT procurement process.”

According to Evros, eSource supplies IT procurement to organisations of all sizes, and across areas such as the public sector, legal, financial, pharma, gaming, education and retail.

The portal and services feature an easy-to-use, 24/7 online portal that allows customers to ‘self-serve’ their own account, said Evros, to search over 100,000 products, view live customer specific pricing, real-time inventory availability and place orders.

It provides built-in branding capabilities that can tailor a landing page with a logo including customised product packages, customer specific pricing and discounts. Users have full visibility and control, allowing for seamless procurement.

There are also consultancy services available, though an experienced presales team who will work with users to assess how best to scope, plan and design a solution to meet IT requirements. Full end-to-end deployment options are available to pre-configure all hardware orders, said Evros.

esource.ie

TechCentral Reporters