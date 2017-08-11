Evo gives a lift to AA payment options in the UK

Dublin company to power contactless transactions across range of services Print Print Trade

Dublin-based card service provider Evo Payments International has begun a partnership with the AA in the UK.

The partnership will see Evo provide card payments technology – under the brand CardPay – into the AA’s affiliated businesses, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, garages and car dealerships.

In Ireland, Evo operates under the BOI Payment Acceptance (BOIPA) brand name – a technology alliance between Bank of Ireland and Evo Payments International – specialising in providing card and online payment facilities to retail, hospitality and other business sectors across Ireland.

Earlier this year, the company announced the creation of 50 new jobs and the opening of a new Irish headquarters as part of a €9.1 million investment in the Irish market, bringing total employee numbers in Ireland to 120 people in 2017.

Brian Cleary, managing director of Evo Ireland and UK (pictured), said: “BOIPA only entered the payments market in early 2015, and in a very short space of time we have been hugely successful in delivering a superior payment service and value proposition for businesses across Ireland.

“From small corner shops and online traders to some of the country’s large corporates, Irish business owners have been quick to recognise the obvious benefits of our products, including the ability to process more transactions, experience reduced banking costs, and less exposure to theft and the misappropriation of cash.

“Applying these same principles to the UK market felt like a logical next step, and in partnering with the AA, we are joining up with a universally trusted brand that prides itself on its market-leading financial products and first-class customer service.”

TechCentral Reporters