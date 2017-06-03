Evernote for iOS 8.2.2

Staying organised is the key to making life as easy as possible, and Evernote transforms your iPhone into a complete organisation tool. The app can be used to store text, audio and photo notes, which can be arranged in categories and used to keep tracks of everything from appointments and schedules to ideas and projects. Notes can be tagged by location allowing for map browsing, and a comprehensive filtering system is on hand to help sift through a lengthy list of notes.

Any notes that are created are automatically synchronised with your online Evernote account so they can be accessed from any computer with an internet connection – similarly, any note created on other machines can be seen in the iPhone app. The simple touch screen interface make navigation a breeze and you are provided with full access to account settings in case any changes need to be made.

With the option to create favourite notes for easier access, Evernote has every aspect of note taking catered for. The app can be used on its own, or in conjunction with the desktop version of the software.

What’s New in Version 8.2.2

Numerous bug fixes and improvements