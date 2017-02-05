Staying organised is the key to making life as easy as possible, and Evernote provides a one-stop shop for storing notes online. Store text, audio, photos and even files in notes you organise into categories allowing you to take control over the messy chaotic life that you lead.

Of course, accessing your notes through your web browser isn’t always the most practical thing in the world, particularly if you’re using your smartphone or tablet. Evernote for Android is naturally optimised for use on your Android-powered device, providing you with more than just a convenient means of accessing your Evernote account.

The app allows you to create and edit to-do lists, tasks and notes, add audio recordings to your notes, embed photos and much more. Tag notes by location, or make use the extensive filters and search tool to quickly cut through your jumble of notes for the particular thing you’re looking for.

Naturally this would be pretty useless in isolation, which is why the app syncs all your changes back to your online Evernote account for access through your browser or plethora of other Evernote clients that exist for Windows, Mac and iOS.

What’s New

There’s a new section called “Shared.” View all the notes and notebooks people have shared with you in one place.