Events from Facebook 5.0

All your Facebook Events in one place

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

10 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 10-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Facebook

Events is a free app which brings all your Facebook events and activities together in one place.

Open the app and you’ll instantly see an event-focused feed, with new events highlighted by friends, recently-announced events by pages you like, and updates from events you’re already involved with.

If there’s nothing interesting, you can find recommended events by time, location or interests, then check them out on an interactive map.

Add upcoming events and they appear in the calendar, handy for keeping track of your newly-busy schedule.

You’re using some other calendars as well? Import them from your phone to manage everything in one place.

Everything you do is visible on Facebook just as it would be normally, so all your friends will be able to see what you’re doing, even if they don’t have the Events app.

What’s New in Version 5.0

– Easier way to search for events by category

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel