Events from Facebook 5.0

Events is a free app which brings all your Facebook events and activities together in one place.

Open the app and you’ll instantly see an event-focused feed, with new events highlighted by friends, recently-announced events by pages you like, and updates from events you’re already involved with.

If there’s nothing interesting, you can find recommended events by time, location or interests, then check them out on an interactive map.

Add upcoming events and they appear in the calendar, handy for keeping track of your newly-busy schedule.

You’re using some other calendars as well? Import them from your phone to manage everything in one place.

Everything you do is visible on Facebook just as it would be normally, so all your friends will be able to see what you’re doing, even if they don’t have the Events app.

What’s New in Version 5.0

– Easier way to search for events by category