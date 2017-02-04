Eusing Free Video Converter 2.0

Easily convert downloaded videos into formats you can play on your iPod, mobile phone, Zune and more

4 February 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 04-02-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: Eusing

Eusing Free Video Converter is a basic tool for converting video or audio files into another format.

The program is very easy to use. In general all you really have to do is choose your required profile, a group of settings that defines the file you’ll get. This could be a simple video type, like AVI, FLV, MP4, MOV, MPEG-1, MPEG-2 or WMV. But you can also choose profiles optimised for particular devices, like the iPod, Blackberry, Creative Zen, Android mobile phones, and more.

Other profiles are suitable for particular tasks. If you want to prepare a video for a video DVD, for instance, then choose the DVD profile. There are options here to create PAL or NTSC-format video, full screen or wide screen, regular or high-quality video, and more.

Once you’ve chosen a profile, click Convert, select the files you’d like to process and Eusing Free Video Converter will convert them all. It uses the popular FFmpeg library to do the hard work, so you can be sure you’ll get quality results at high speeds.

