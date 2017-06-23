Eurotek installs digital signage network at Kingspan Stadium

System delivers match footage and other information across 96 screens

Eurotek has completed installation of a digital signage network at Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The new system will be used deliver live match footage and visitor information to 96 screens across reception stands, corporate hospitality boxes, lounge and bar areas, and the gym.

Adrian Mc Donagh, IT manager, Ulster Rugby, said: “Extending our Exterity IP video system with Eurotek was a natural step and has enabled us to combine high-quality video with sponsorship adverts, match information and RSS feeds. We like that we can manage the entire solution from a central point and can easily deliver the right content to the right screen. The drag-and-drop graphical editor makes it easy for the commercial team to create and update signage before each match or event.”

Adrian Back, systems specialist, Eurotek, said: “The system had to meet a number of critical requirements, most notably that it would be extremely easy to update as it will be operated on a regular basis by internal team members who would have limited knowledge of such systems.”

From its headquarters in Sandyford, Dublin, Eurotek’s clients include RTE, TV3, TG4, Convention Centre Dublin, Kerry Group and Croke Park.

TechCentral Reporters