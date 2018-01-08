Eurotek, Avtek form Ion Solutions

Combined entity to employ 62 at Dublin headquarters Print Print Trade

Visual communications companies Eurotek Ireland and Avtek Solutions have merged to operate under a single name: Ion Solutions (EMEA).

Some €150,000 has been invested in the development and rollout of the new brand, which came into effect on 1 January 2018. The existing management and operational teams will remain in place.

Eurotek focuses on the design, supply, installation and integration of audio visual communications equipment, broadcast television systems, digital video production systems and computer graphics systems, as well as digital signage and wayfinding solutions. Its clients include RTE, TV3, Kerry Group, Croke Park Stadium and The SSE Arena.

Avtek Solutions provides creative and technical delivery of indoor and outdoor live events, conferences and exhibitions. Its clients include Failte Ireland, Huawei, Toyota, Nissan, the Aviva Stadium and the RDS. The company also provides services to events such as The National Ploughing Championships, Cruinniu na Casca and the Dublin Horse Show.

John Roche, group CEO, Ion Solutions, said: “This is a very exciting time for our business. Ion Solutions brings together a diverse skill set across a range of areas and allows us to offer a broader range of services that totally sets us apart from our domestic and international competitors… We also have a strategic growth plan in place to develop the business, both organically and through acquisitions and we also intend to enter a number of new markets across Europe in the coming 18 months.”

The new company is headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin, and employs 62 people.

TechCentral Reporters