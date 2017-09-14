Europe’s largest SharePoint conference ready for Dublin landing

Three-day event to host more than 2,000 dev, IT pro, business professionals

More than 2,000 professionals from around Europe will gather at The European SharePoint, Office 365 & Azure Conference (ESPC) at the Convention Centre, Dublin from 13-16 November.

The four-day event includes more than 100 expert sessions from Microsoft-certified MVPs, MCMs; eight full day tutorials; four keynotes and an exhibition of more than 70 vendors in the SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure space.

The conference programme features three tracks: Developer, IT Pro, and Business. Extended sessions will also be held on the broader Office 365 landscape, Azure development and SharePoint.

The theme for this year is ESPC17 – Your guide to organisational change. The programme will act as a guide that will help attendees to navigate the technology that is going to enable organisational change.

Examples arise every month of traditional practices and models being radically improved by applying the power of technology to rethink how patterns and practices function. Organisations need to adapt these technologies to best fit their value models, their customers, and their work styles to achieve these breakthroughs.

On 14 November Jeff Teper, Microsoft corporate vice president, will open the conference where he will deliver the latest updates on product features and roadmap to the European Community.

Teper leads the team responsible for Office Shared Experiences, Core Applications, OneDrive, and SharePoint. He led the creation of SharePoint Portal Server which became one of Microsoft’s fastest-growing businesses, which has earned him the title ‘Father of SharePoint’.

In a period of phenomenal innovation, Teper will detail how SharePoint and OneDrive – connected with Office 365, Windows, and Azure – are reinventing productivity for organisations.

Benjamin Niaulin, a Microsoft regional director, will deliver the second keynote where advising on how teams will need to start thinking like a software company, providing Productivity- or Collaboration- as-a-Service for end users.

Wednesday will open with five-star speaker Rafal Luckewecki, who will discuss machine learning.

The fourth keynote – announced this week – will be given by Vesa Juvonen, founder of the essential SharePoint Patterns and Practices community, who will review the state of the SharePoint business solution landscape, tour deep solutions for team collaboration that the community is building, and with partners, go behind the code to show you how they were built.

The conference, which began in Germany in 2011, has travelled through Scandinavia, to Spain and most recently, Austria in 2016.

“We felt it was time to bring it to Dublin,” said general manager Tracy O’Connell (pictured). “Our delegates were calling for it to be in Dublin. There is such a thriving tech scene here, plus it holds such an appeal to people who want to experience the fun and social side that happens alongside big conferences like this.

“With all this in mind Dublin was the ideal place to bring the community together. Our conference party has just been announced and we have exclusive access to the Guinness Storehouse on 15 November.”

The full programme is available at www.sharepointeurope.com with further sessions to be added in the coming weeks.

Early Bird tickets are available until 21 September at www.sharepointeurope.com/pricing.

