Eurona, Azotel deliver network upgrade to rural areas

Longford, Cavan, Roscommon, Leitrim go wireless Print Print Trade

Wireless Internet service provider Eurona Ireland and Azotel are to begin offering high-speed wireless broadband connectivity for residents in Longford, Cavan, Roscommon and Leitrim.

Eurona has deployed the industry leading PMP 450m with cnMedusa technology from wireless broadband solutions provider Cambium Networks.

“Business and residential customers in Longford now have the latest wireless broadband technology,” said Barry Wilson, CEO, Eurona.

“People can now stream videos, upload and download data at high speed. This capability gives people with multiple devices in a household or business the opportunity to have reliable high-speed connectivity. This is great news for the people of Longford and surrounding counties and rural communities beyond the reach of fiber technology.”

“The National Broadband Plan has been contending with rural connectivity since 2012,” said John O’Hare, CEO, Azotel, the Irish tech firm providing network and management solutions to service providers. “PMP 450 is already a proven wireless technology to connect customers beyond the reach of fibre.

Azotel is the sole distributor for Cambium Networks’ cnMedusa and core product range in Ireland. The firm currently powers multiple networks in Ireland, Europe, Africa, Canada, US and Australia.

TechCentral Reporters