EssentialPIM Pro 7.23

Both at home and in the office, we all have a great deal of information that needs organising. From contacts to appointments, EssentialPIM is a powerful personal information manager that makes it easy to keep on top of an ever-growing amount of information. The ability to store all of your email, addresses, lists and notes in one place makes the program a one stop shop for your organisational needs.

There are three versions of EssentialPIM available. The free version includes all of the basic features of the program while upgrading to Pro edition adds a number of useful extra including advanced encryption and multi-user access. Other Pro features include the ability to create desktop sticky notes, synchronisation with Palm and Windows Mobile devices as well as Outlook and Google Calendar, and an advanced backup facility.

The network version of the program has been designed with small to medium sized businesses in mind and makes it easy to share information between workers. Proving a network is already in place, nothing extra is needed to take advantage of the powerful features of EssentialPIM Pro Network which makes it easy to co-ordinate a group of workers.