ESET Smart Security Premium 10.0.390.0

ESET Smart Security Premium 10 is ESET’s high-end home-user security suite.

The program delivers everything you get with its core antivirus package: malware and ransomware blocking, web browsing and antiphishing protection, and a social media module to keep you safe from malicious content.

There are all the extras you’d expect with an internet security suite, too: a firewall, antispam, parental controls, online banking and payment protection, and more.

ESET Smart Security also includes a capable password manager which autofills your logins on PCs, Macs, Android and iOS devices.

Anti-theft technology enables tracking your lost laptop.

A new Secure Data feature can encrypt your most important data on local or USB drives.

While these features sound familiar, start to explore and you’ll find many valuable extras.

A Device Control module allows you to take complete control over the ways your users can access and work with any given device type (you can allow them use of CDs and DVDs but block USB keys, say).

A powerful Host Intrusion Protection System gives detailed control over what processes can and can’t do on your system.

ESET SysRescue Live is an enhanced rescue environment, a Linux-based malware cleaner which can be booted from a CD, DVD or USB Flash drive (North America Only).

Version 10 extends the package with specialist script protection, blocking malicious PowerShell scripts, dangerous JavaScripts and more.

Home Network Protection scans your local network for vulnerabilities, including weak passwords and out-of-date and firmware, and helps you track all your connected devices.

A new Webcam monitor tracks everything using your webcam, alerts you to any unexpected processes and allows you to block them.

What’s new in v10.0.390.0?

– Adds support for Chrome v53-56 (x32/x64) in Banking & Payment Protection

– Fixes rare activation bug when user upgrades from previous version and activation ends in endless loop

– Improves installation on Windows 8, 8.1

– Updates strings for Updater and Scheduler

– Fixes several minor bugs