ESET Mobile Security & Antivirus

Add vital layers of protection to your phone with this comprehensive security solution

12 February 2017 | 0

Android

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 12-02-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: ESET, LLC

After installing, you automatically get to try all PREMIUM features for 30 days – without subscribing. Then you can upgrade to PREMIUM, or continue with basic protection, which is FREE for lifetime.

BENEFIT FROM FREE FEATURES
✓ Antivirus with 100% detection rate (AV-Test, 2015)
✓ On-demand Scan triggered by the user
✓ On-access Scan of downloaded applications and files
✓ Quarantine
✓ Anti-Theft – with Remote Lock, Remote Siren and GPS Localization activated by SMS
✓ Support
✓ USSD vulnerability protection
✓ Tablet friendly interface

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM FEATURES
✪ Proactive Anti-Theft with web interface on my.eset.com
✪ Scheduled scanning
✪ On-charger scan
✪ Automatic updates
✪ SMS/MMS/Call blocking
✪ Device Monitoring of important settings
✪ Application Audit

What’s New
• Minor bug-fixes and optimizations
• Android 7.0 – Nougat support
 

