ESET Mobile Security & Antivirus

After installing, you automatically get to try all PREMIUM features for 30 days – without subscribing. Then you can upgrade to PREMIUM, or continue with basic protection, which is FREE for lifetime.

BENEFIT FROM FREE FEATURES

✓ Antivirus with 100% detection rate (AV-Test, 2015)

✓ On-demand Scan triggered by the user

✓ On-access Scan of downloaded applications and files

✓ Quarantine

✓ Anti-Theft – with Remote Lock, Remote Siren and GPS Localization activated by SMS

✓ Support

✓ USSD vulnerability protection

✓ Tablet friendly interface

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM FEATURES

✪ Proactive Anti-Theft with web interface on my.eset.com

✪ Scheduled scanning

✪ On-charger scan

✪ Automatic updates

✪ SMS/MMS/Call blocking

✪ Device Monitoring of important settings

✪ Application Audit

What’s New

• Minor bug-fixes and optimizations

• Android 7.0 – Nougat support

