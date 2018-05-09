ESB signs four-year industry partnership with UL

Energy utility to add support to Science Foundation Ireland-backed projects

ESB has agreed new partnership with the University of Limerick to support energy researcher over the next four years.

In addition, ESB will be an industry partner to Science Foundation Ireland-funded projects with the Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy at UL, with focus on real-time remote monitoring of substations and the remote operation of drones for inspection of transmission lines and wind turbines.

ESB will also fund an annual visiting lecture which will bring international experts to UL to share insights and the latest international thinking on research to tackle climate change.

Dr Desmond Fitzgerald, President of UL, said: “In UL we are involved in a race against time to develop novel, more sustainable, more efficient means of energy generation and use. The fact that ESB is supporting three PhD student scholarships in energy and sustainable development is testament to the urgency of this research. It is also a vote of confidence in UL, particularly our people in the world class Bernal Institute who are well placed to lead in this field.”

Pat O’Doherty, chief executive, ESB, added: “The Turbine Installation at University of Limerick is a fitting reminder of the important role played by the Shannon Scheme in triggering major social and economic change in Ireland.

“One of the most visionary projects of the last century, it helped to change a way of life that had existed for generations. We at ESB continue to see electricity as a force for positive change, particularly in the context of tackling climate change.

“The transition to a low carbon future will require creative and innovative solutions, and the work currently being carried out in the Bernal Institute at UL will support this.”

TechCentral Reporters