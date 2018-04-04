ESB Networks’ Dingle project foresees low-carbon future

Five thousand homes, farms and businesses to benefit from energy-saving technology

ESB Networks has begun a major project that will see the company deploy a range of technologies which will futureproof the electricity network for the benefit of homes, farms and businesses on the Dingle Peninsula.

With more than 4,700 homes, farms and businesses on the peninsula, Dingle will be at the heart of many smart network research projects and trials to see how ESB Networks can facilitate all of the new demands on the national network that is most efficient in the coming decade.

The company is currently undertaking a transformation of the electricity network to allow for the connection of 300,000 electric vehicles and 330,000 homes to be heated by electricity by 2030.

Managing director of ESB Networks Marguerite Sayers said: “Tackling climate change is one of the defining challenges of this generation and low-carbon electricity is increasingly seen as central to any solution. The Dingle Project will examine how ESB Networks can best deploy a range of new technologies to help lead Ireland’s transition to a brighter energy future. ”

Deirdre de Bhailis, manager, Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub, where ESB project staff will be based, said: “As electricity will be a significant part of the transition to a low carbon future, we welcome the decision by ESB Networks to engage with the people of the Dingle Peninsula and to explore how best the transition to a low carbon future can be facilitated.”

Nationally, ESB Networks expects to spend €4.8 billion in capital and operational investment by 2020.

TechCentral Reporters