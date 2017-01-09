ESB looks to spark new ideas with Free Electrons accelerator

None

The ESB has announced the opening of entries of a new global start-up programme for energy companies.

The Free Electrons global accelerator programme aims to recruit 12 energy start-ups working in clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and on-demand customer services.

The organisers will support the start-ups to refine their products and services, with the potential of testing and development using a global customer base of 73 million customers in more than 40 countries.

“We are excited about the prospect of working with a pool of start-ups from across the world, learning from them, providing them with insights to the energy industry and offering them the opportunity to trial and develop their products or services in Ireland and the UK,” said Paul Mulvaney, Executive Director of Innovation with ESB.

“At ESB we are very focused on bringing new cutting edge solutions to our customer base and look forward to hosting the start-ups in Dublin later in 2017.”

Start-ups must have a working prototype to apply, with the winning companies partaking in three week-long ‘customer adoption’ modules in Silicon Valley, Lisbon/Dublin and Singapore over a six-month period.

The deadline for interested applicants is 28 February 2017 with the winners announced in April.

TechCentral Reporters