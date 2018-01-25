ESB look for more Free Electrons in 2018

Twelve companies will be selected to develop their products to a potential market of 70m customers

ESB is once again teaming up with seven other international utility companies to recruit the leading energy start-up companies in the world. The Free Electrons global start-up accelerator programme will see 12 companies selected to refine their products and services, with the potential of testing and developing them to a global customer base.

Joining the programme gives start-ups direct access to a network of utility giants with more than 70 million customers in both electricity and gas and over €120 billion in revenue across 40 countries.

“At ESB we are very focused on exploring radical and cutting-edge ideas in the energy space that will benefit our customers,” said Paul Mulvaney, executive director of Innovation.

“Our ongoing work with last year’s finalists Climote, the home heating control specialists and Driivz, the e-mobility experts, is testament to the success of the close collaboration between the start-ups and the utility companies in this programme. ESB is also trialling products with other participants including solar designers HST Solar, smart grid experts Depsys and the 2017 winners BEON which specialises in residential solar products.”

Last year’s programme saw more than 450 energy start-ups from 51 countries apply to provide the next generation of ideas in clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and on-demand customer services. Of those, only 12 start-ups made it through to a global programme of collaboration with the international utility companies, including Climote, the Dundalk-based home heating control specialist. More than 22 contracts were signed between the start-ups and utilities, with potential financial contributions in the next 12 months from contracts estimated at $12 million.

Entries close at the end February. For more information visit www.freetheelectron.com.

TechCentral Reporters