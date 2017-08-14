ESB begins search for Ireland’s best start-up

ESB has opened entries for the seventh Spark of Genius Award.

The competition will be returning to the Web Summit in Lisbon in November, here start-ups will compete for a top prize of €25,000 and the opportunity to exhibit at Web Summit, along with mentoring support from ESB executives.

The ESB Spark of Genius Award is open to high potential technology start-ups who have been in operation for less than three years and have received less than €1 million in funding.

“ESB is focused on exploring radical and disruptive ideas in the energy and tech space to help develop smart energy solutions for our customers in homes, businesses and across the community,” said Paul Mulvaney, director of innovation at ESB.

“ESB Spark of Genius is one of a number of ways that we work with start-ups to co-create these solutions. Partnering with Web Summit for the seventh year is a perfect fit for the award. We collaborate with cutting edge companies and are involved in start-up accelerator programmes, as well as hackathons, to drive innovation and support Ireland’s start-up community in the development of future energy solutions.”

Previous winners securing a total of €20 million in funding secured by winners since its inception in 2010.

Closing date for entries is 10 September 2017.

TechCentral Reporters