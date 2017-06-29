Ericsson named technology partner for Croke Park

Network optimisation effort to enhance stadium network capacity Print Print Trade

Ericsson and GAA have agreed a three-year partnership to support Croke Park’s the optimisation of wired and mobile networks.

GAA President Aogan O Fearghail said: “Connectivity and mobility enable new experiences in an emerging internet of sport. With Ericsson’s expertise, Croke Park will become a stadium of the future and a leader of sports technology.”

John Griffin, head of Ericsson Ireland, said: “Croke Park holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Irish people everywhere and in the year when we celebrate 60 years of Ericsson’s presence in Ireland we are delighted to partner with the GAA and show our commitment to the Irish society.

“With more than 40% of the world’s mobile traffic passing through network equipment supplied by Ericsson, we are perfectly positioned to support the GAA in meeting growing demands, improving stadium connectivity, and ensuring the best possible digital experience for fans.

“Ericsson will bring the GAA a wealth of innovative and best practices on stadium experience from all over the world. Most recently we deployed stadium experiences for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and for the European Football championships in France.

“This combination of global knowledge, an innovative team of 1,360 people in Ireland, with bases in both Athlone and Dublin, and our technology leadership will ensure that Croke Park will continue to be one of the world’s leading stadiums and set the bar for future generations to come.”

Ericsson also revealed its new sponsorshop of the stadium’s Skyline tour.

TechCentral Reporters