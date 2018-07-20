Ergo and Micromail scoop Inspire Awards

Modern Workplace and Licensing Solutions wins Print Print Trade

Ergo, and its subsidiary Micromail, have each won awards at the 2018 Microsoft Inspire partner event in Las Vegas.

The Modern Workplace Partner of the Year Award, which recognises partners for using Microsoft solutions to help customers to transform their workplace, went to Ergo.

“I am delighted to collect this award on behalf of Ergo staff,” said John Purdy, CEO. “In winning this award, we have demonstrated innovation and competitive differentiation, leading to improved efficiency, growth and increased profitability for our customers. We are aggressively helping our customers to transform, helping them deliver on their digital strategy, winning new business and serving their customers in a new way.”

The Licensing Solutions Partner of the Year, which recognises partners that consistently innovate through licensing solutions and services and provide the highest levels of customer service, went to Micromail.

“Winning this award for the third year in a row,” said Stephen Foley, general manager, Micromail, “confirms our position as the most successful LSP in Ireland. It is testament to our team’s deep expertise in software licensing and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

TechCentral Reporters