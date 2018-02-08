Ergo announces 100 new jobs for Dublin, Cork

Cloud and managed services provider Ergo is to expand its workforce by 100, as it forecasts revenues to hit €100 million by 2020.

The jobs will be created primarily in Dublin and Cork, bringing staff numbers to 510 in total. Ergo last announced a jobs increase in 2015, filling 120 roles earlier than expected.

Ergo has been experiencing tremendous success across all of its business divisions, particularly in its managed services division, with a growth of 100% over the last two years. This increase has come from a combination of significant multi-million euro contracts, along with added growth from its strong mid-market segment and proven expertise in a wide range of solutions, such as cloud computing and cyber security.

A 24/7 Service Desk and one of the largest subject matter expert teams in Ireland has given Ergo the ability to compete and thrive globally in over 36 countries. An example of the company’s continued growth is the recent projects it has completed for AerCap involving the transition of two data centres from the Netherlands to Ireland, along with the provision of an ICT operations managed service in a financially regulated environment.

“We are seeing continual demand from new and existing clients for our breadth of services such as digital transformation, security and our 24/7 Service Desk, as they pivot to provide new product offerings to their customers”, said Ergo CEO John Purdy.

“We continue to invest in our businesses, with growth being achieved through organic and acquisition activities to drive new ideas and areas of innovation. We have recently invested €2 million to build out a new digital application platform. This allows applications to be developed by Ergo using reusable components. Already it has been deployed successfully in the health sector for conditions such as epilepsy, where patients play an active part in their care.”

Following the 2016 acquisition of licensing specialist firm Micromail, Ergo’s Cork presence has strengthened and is continuing to expand leading to the creation of additional jobs.

TechCentral Reporters



