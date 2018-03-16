Equinix opens new Dublin Internet exchange

Equinix has launched the Equinix Internet Exchange (IX) in Dublin, enabling businesses to directly and securely connect infrastructure and digital ecosystems across more than 25 markets.

The Equinix IX allows businesses which heavily rely on the exchange of Internet traffic, including ISPs and content providers, to easily and effectively exchange traffic and expand operations globally.

“Equinix IX enables our Irish customers to interconnect with customers and partners across their digital supply chain, benefit from new business opportunities and create additional value,” said Maurice Mortell, managing director Ireland and emerging markets, Equinix. “This makes our indigenous businesses more competitive and makes Ireland a more attractive base for global companies.

“Equinix plays a growing role helping many of these to interconnect and exchange traffic. Our global base of 9,800 customers is already highly interconnected across multiple markets and no other data centre or exchange operator is growing faster or has more peers or traffic.

“As IP traffic growth continues to accelerate, it is more important than ever that the peering community has a scalable, reliable and globally consistent Internet Exchange solution in all markets where they want to exchange traffic. The expansion of our IX service to Dublin will enable Irish customers to tap into the largest global peering solution and exchange internet traffic as part of a globally available Internet exchange architecture across more than 25 markets.

In addition to today’s expansion announced, the Equinix IX is offered in 11 cities in the Americas, 11 cities in Europe and six cities in the Asia Pacific region.

TechCentral Reporters