Eolas Recruitment’s Stephen Daly talks jobs in Tech

Tips for anyone thinking of a career in the tech sector

22 January 2018 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesThis week Niall Kitson and Stephen Daly of Eolas Recruitment take a look at the IT jobs market, the pros and cons of working for multinationals and Irish companies, and what skills will be most in demand over the coming years.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

