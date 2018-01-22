Eolas Recruitment’s Stephen Daly talks jobs in Tech

This week Niall Kitson and Stephen Daly of Eolas Recruitment take a look at the IT jobs market, the pros and cons of working for multinationals and Irish companies, and what skills will be most in demand over the coming years.

