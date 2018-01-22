Eolas Recruitment’s Stephen Daly talks jobs in Tech
22 January 2018 | 0
This week Niall Kitson and Stephen Daly of Eolas Recruitment take a look at the IT jobs market, the pros and cons of working for multinationals and Irish companies, and what skills will be most in demand over the coming years.
For more from Eolas and other tech recruiters across Ireland visit
