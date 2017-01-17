Envisage Cloud wins two Sage partner awards

Dublin-based company tops business partner, Irish partner of the year categories

Envisage Cloud has been selected as the winner of the Sage 200 best business partner of the year and the Sage Irish partner of the year for 2015/16 at the Annual Sage Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding performance and contributions by Sage Partners to the company’s revenue and for raising the benchmark in the software industry.

Accepting the award at a ceremony held at Sage’s Leopardstown office, Peter Bergin, managing director of Envisage Cloud said: “It is the efforts of Envisage Cloud’s staff that have carried us to this success.”

Ray Ryan, director, Envisage Cloud, added: “Envisage Cloud specialises in Sage 200 Online because we believe in the future of the cloud model for business systems and on the comprehensiveness of Sage business solutions which offer integration of ERP, Sage CRM and smart Sage business intelligence.

“The company’s success at integrating third party applications from direct debit to scanning and OCR solutions minimises paper documents. This brings greater efficiency to any business process and means that on the foundation of Sage 200, on-premise or cloud, there is a comprehensive business management solution for almost every business.”

Presenting the awards Barry Murphy, sales director, Sage Northern Europe, said: “Companies like Envisage Cloud are leading the way in their field and we look forward to another year of mutual benefit and growth. Sage takes its relationship with its Business Partners seriously. We recognise the role they play in providing our users with support, consultancy and training and making the Sage products available in the market.”

Envisage Cloud is Ireland’s largest Sage business partner. The company employs more than 20 people at its head office in Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters