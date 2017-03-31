Entry deadline approaches for Tech Excellence Awards 2017

Gala event finds new home for 18 May Print Print Trade

The Tech Excellence Awards are a highlight of Ireland’s IT calendar and this year’s event is promising to be the biggest yet.

The mix is of organisations already confirmed to attend is broader then ever with vendors, distributors and resellers alongside an growing number of end user organisations all looking to have their achievements recognised on a grand stage.

Most importantly, they will be announced together at the greatest networking event of the year on 18 May.

When considering how to prepare your entry, Billy Huggard of organiser Mediateam, suggests paying close attention to the new categories be focused on the key strategic benefits your solutions have delivered. Show tangible examples of business and process improvements, figure the cost benefits and show how competitive advantage has been gained.

“The technology projects and people put forward for these awards are on a par with International standards”, says Louise Nicholls head of technology & innovation at Brown Bag films and member of the 2016 judging committee.

This year sees a range of new categories specifically aimed at the trade: managed security service provider of the year, cloud partner of the year, enterprise reseller of the year, reseller of the year, and channel programme of the year. These reflect the ever changing technology landscape and expertise being displayed in the channel.

Mediateam is also delighted to welcome new sponsors this year in Citrix, Econocom, Keppel and MicroWarehouse.

In order to facilitate the growing interest in the Tech Excellence Awards, the venue will move to the ballroom at the Citywest Hotel.

The gala dinner is black tie and hosted by broadcaster Matt Cooper.

The entry deadline of 13 April is fast approaching, gather your people together and make your best case for making the shortlist. A list of valuable tipd has been compiled here.

Once again, the distributor of the year is decided by popular vote and that can be done by clicking here before 28 April.

For more information log on to www.techexcellenceawards.ie.