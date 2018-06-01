Enterpryze solution to support SMEs across South East Asia

Irish company now working with 30 banks globally thanks to SAP partnership

Enterpryze, an Irish online and mobile access solution to SAP Business One developed by is to be rolled by one of Asia’s largest banks to up to 200,000 users within two years.

The United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) – a multi-national bank headquartered in Singapore – has adopted the Enterpryze platform as a key element of its BizSmart initiative to help customers digitise their business.

Enterpryze is one of two management solutions selected by UOB, which will invest €4 million per annum in BizSmart, that it will now discount to its business customers across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam to help them enhance efficiencies. Enterpryze will deliver the bulk of the services, including invoicing, inventory management, expenses, with a payroll system delivered separately by Singapore based HReasily.

“This is a very big moment for Enterpryze as, having launched less than a year-and-a-half ago, it is global validation of our solution,” said Enterpryze CEO Morgan Browne (pictured).

“That one of Asia’s best-known banks chose our solution, which gives access to SAP Business One, shows the progress we are making. This opens us up to a market of 40,000 companies and 200,000 users by the end of 2019, which in its own right is a huge opportunity for the business but it’s also what will flow from this thanks to the global recognition the partnership will give Enterpryze.

“Banks all over the world will be looking at this move by one of the biggest players in the industry to support their customers. We have had and continue to have huge support back home that is making this happen, not least from Enterprise Ireland. This is testament to their work also,” he said.

The announcement is in addition to Enterpryze going live in seven countries in east Africa in August. The company is now working with 30 banks globally thanks to the partnership with SAP. It developed 5,000 users across 24 countries in its first 12 months of activity.

TechCentral Reporters