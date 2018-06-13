Enterprises can now deploy own hardware in Rackspace data centres

Managed cloud services provider Rackspace has announced new colocation services that enable customers deploy their own hardware in Rackspace data centres.

The new offering is designed to reduce total cost of ownership, while improving scalability, disaster recovery capabilities and reducing application latency, alongside boosting security and compliance requirements.

Specifically, Rackspace Colocation will provide enterprise customers with a pricing plan that allows customers to reserve the power their devices require by the kilowatt.

Customers will also be able to scale into the public and private clouds, managed hosting, third-party data centre or Rackspace hosted environment with flexible connectivity solutions.

When it comes to cloud migration projects, many companies don’t know where to start,” Rackspace A/NZ managing director Darryn McCoskery said. “Colocation enables companies to move out of their self-managed data centre to lower their total cost of ownership, as they seek to optimise their IT portfolio across public and private clouds.

“Rackspace is unique in market by fully managing our customers’ digital transformation and offering direct connection, migration services, and ongoing management across a number of cloud environments.”

McCoskery said the offering will also provide a one-hour “guaranteed response” to a customer request, backed up by 24 hours for the work to be completed.

According to McCoskery, Rackspace provides “reliable data centres and direct connections” between colocation customers, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud.

The services will be available across locations such as Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Northern New Jersey, Northern Virginia, San Jose, Sydney, Hong Kong, London and Moscow. Rackspace services are available in Ireland through Megaport.

With the new service, Rackspace said that customers can now “lift and shift” their own hardware into Rackspace data centres.

Australia and Singapore have recently claimed some of the highest colocation services growth rates in the world, according to data from industry analyst firm Synergy Research Group.

Synergy Research Group chief analyst and research director John Dinsdale said the latest figures come amid a broader industry trend that sees enterprises pushing more of their data centre operations into colocation facilities while also driving more workloads onto the public cloud, where cloud providers themselves make use of colocation facilities.

“Satisfying the needs of those enterprises and cloud providers often requires a large and widely distributed data centre footprint,” Dinsdale explained at the time. “When it comes to operating data centres and colocation services, scale and geographic reach are important.”

According to data from Synergy Research Group, Rackspace and IBM were the top vendors of hosted private cloud services for the four quarters ending September 2017.

IDG News Service