Enterprise Ireland puts call out for international, graduate entrepreneurs

Up to 20 companies with potential to receive €50,000

Two Competitive Start Fund (CSF) competitions worth a total of €1 million in funding from Enterprise Ireland will open for applications to international entrepreneurs and recent graduates on 8 March 2017.

Up to 20 successful applicants will receive high level business development support and an investment of up to €50,000 each. The CSF is designed to accelerate the growth of start-ups and enable companies to reach key commercial and technical milestones.

The funds are open to companies active in manufacturing and internationally traded services including Internet, games, apps, mobile, SaaS, cloud computing, enterprise software, life sciences, food, cleantech and industrial products.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said: “In 2016, we supported 33 new start-ups which were established by overseas entrepreneurs and included entrepreneurs from Russia, Europe and the United States.

“The International Entrepreneurship CSF is a competition specifically for start-ups that are currently based overseas but are willing to relocate to Ireland and successful applicants from outside the EU will be eligible for a Startup Entrepreneur Visa. The Graduate Entrepreneurship CSF is open to final year students and graduates with a third level qualification within the last three years”.

In addition to written online applications, companies will be asked to prepare an online video pitch. Companies must meet certain eligibility criteria and applicants may apply for either the International Entrepreneurship or the Graduate Entrepreneurship CSF, but not both.

Both competitions will close at on Wednesday 22 March 2017.

Full details are available at www.enterprise-ireland.com/csf

TechCentral Reporters