Enterprise Ireland launches €750k Competitive Start Fund

Enterprise Ireland initiative to support start-ups with global appeal Print Print Trade

Enterprise Ireland has launched the Competitive Start Fund (CSF), a €750,000 scheme to support start-up activity in all sectors.

The CSF will provide entrepreneurs and start-ups with €50,000 in equity funding to test the market for their products and services, and progress their business plans for the global marketplace.

The Fund is open to applications from individuals, early stage companies or prospective businesses active in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors such as Internet, Games, Apps, Mobile, SaaS, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Lifesciences, Cleantech, and Industrial Products.

The CSF is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for increasing the number and quality of high potential start-up companies that have the potential to employ more than 10 persons and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “A key aim of the Government’s Action Plan for Jobs is to drive a strong pipeline of ambitious entrepreneurs with progressive products and services. Ireland is recognised as a hub for innovation and start-ups and this fund will make a real contribution to help more early stage businesses get off the ground and ultimately assist in creating more jobs around all regions of the country.”

“A priority for Enterprise Ireland is to help Irish entrepreneurs and companies to start up and scale,” said Orla Battersby, Enterprise Ireland manager, high potential start up division. “The all-sector Competitive Start Fund provides a support platform and a vital injection of funding totaling up to €750,000 to help launch young companies with global ambition and their business ideas to an international market.”

Entries open for 25 January and will close on 8 February 2017. More details can be found here.

TechCentral Reporters