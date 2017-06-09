Enterprise Ireland announces two new competitive start funds

Regional, fintech businesses to vie for €50,000 funding

A total of €1.5 million in start-up funding will be available from Enterprise Ireland through two competitive start fund (CSF) competitions.

Up to 30 successful applicants will receive business development support and an investment of up to €50,000 each through the Regional Entrepreneurship and Fintech CSFs.

Start-ups located outside of Dublin can apply to the €1 million Regional Entrepreneurship CSF – this fund is also open to participants of the New Frontiers Phase 2 programme nationwide. Applications to the €500,000 Fintech CSF will be accepted from early-stage companies offering a fintech product or service.

The funds are open to companies active in manufacturing and internationally traded services including Internet, games, apps, mobile, SaaS, cloud computing, enterprise software, life sciences, food, cleantech and industrial products.

“Ireland is a hub for Fintech innovation and a key focus of Enterprise Ireland is to encourage and support more entrepreneurs through the Fintech CSF in the areas of payments, banking, regtech, security, and insurtech as well as fintech solutions that leverage Blockchain, IoT, AI and data intelligence technologies,” said Joe Healy, divisional manager, high potential start-ups, Enterprise Ireland.

David Tighe, head of innovation, Bank of Ireland, said: “Our new startlab based in Camden Street will incubate these high potential start-ups and alongside desk space also provide access to a full range of tailored business supports including mentorship and support from our dedicated innovation and enterprise team. We look forward to welcoming the fintech CSF companies to Camden Street as we continue to support the innovative and thriving fintech and start-up community today in Ireland.”

Application for both funds open on 21 June and close on 5 July 2017.

TechCentral Reporters