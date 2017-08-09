Ennis town centre gets free Wi-Fi

Clare County Council has completed the roll-out of free public Wi-Fi to Ennis town centre ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The service, supported by members of Ennis Chamber of Commerce, enables users to log on to free Wi-Fi whilst in town and discover further information on shops and services available locally.

Users can log on via Facebook or anonymously via their Smartphone, tablet or laptop at several locations including Parnell Street and Carpark, Abbey Street and Carpark, the Market area, and O’Connell Street and O’Connell Square.

Pat Dowling, chief executive of Clare County Council, said: “This initiative is the first of its scale in the county and illustrates the commitment of Clare County Council to providing a business and visitor friendly atmosphere in the centre of the county’s capital town. We look forward to exploring the rollout of a similar scheme elsewhere in the county.”

Urban McMahon, Clare County Council broadband officer, said the service taps into the high speed broadband infrastructure in the town and is available to use 24/7.

“The Wi-Fi hotspots have been designed to provide members of the public visiting Ennis with a free, easily accessible and reliable Internet service,” said McMahon. “We hope that users who logon via Facebook or our Ennis town splash page will also learn about what the town has to offer in terms of shopping, accommodation, things to do and places to eat.”

Meanwhile, Clare County Council has also completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi to public libraries in Ennis and Shannon.

The local authority has confirmed plans are in place to extend the service to Kilrush, Kilkee, Scarriff and Miltown Malbay public libraries.

TechCentral Reporters