Enet invests £175,000 into telecoms infrastructure in Northern Ireland

Open access network operator enet, has announced a £175,000 investment into Belfast and the greater Northern Ireland telecoms infrastructure.

The Belfast network which is live and fully operational combines enet’s extensive wireless network with a fibre presence covering all the main business districts including the city centre, Titanic Quarter.

The new network also extends outside Belfast to surrounding areas namely Lurgan/Craigavon, Lisburn, Mallusk, Stormont, Dungannon, Kilroot business park, Carrickfergus, Armagh, Nutts Corner, Derry and Limavady and allows for onward interconnectivity to London and Dublin data centers via fibre connection. enet is planning to continue to develop the Northern Ireland network by interconnecting with several network providers to extend Ireland’s largest open access network operator service to more customers.

Conal Henry, enet CEO (pictured), said: “This marks the first time that enet has managed infrastructure across the island of Ireland… enet’s experience is that, over time, the existence of an open access network has a vital and major impact on the range, quality and value of communications solutions for businesses and homes.”

Since the acquisition of enet by specialist telecommunications and media investment firm Granahan McCourt Capital in September 2013, the company has expanded its geographical reach and operations by investing its own funds in telecom infrastructure that complement the metropolitan area networks (MANs) which it already manages on behalf of the Irish State.

The Northern Ireland announcement follows on from enet’s first entry into the UK market in a strategic partnership with SSE Enterprise Telecoms with further expansion planned over the next 12 months.

TechCentral Reporters