Enet CEO Conal Henry steps down

National Broadband Plan bid not affected by departure Print Print Trade

Conal Henry has stepped down from his role as the chief executive of enet. The telco became the last remaining bidder for the National Broadband Plan tender following the departure of eir in January.

Bartley McElroy, the company’s director of sales & marketing, has taken up the position.

“After 12 years working with the wonderful team at enet, the time has come for me to hand over the reins. I am so exceptionally proud to have been associated with this great company,” said Henry.

Enet chairman, David C. McCourt, said: “On behalf of the board and staff of enet, I thank Conal for his contribution to the business and wish him every success in his future endeavours. Enet is now at an important point in its development. We have some fantastic opportunities in front of us and have put a new organisational structure in place to ensure we can successfully address those opportunities.

“Conal’s departure does not impact on enet’s participation in the National Broadband Plan procurement process. Peter Hendrick, who is continuing as managing director for all growth initiatives for enet, will also continue to lead the enet team and as bid director of the enet-SSE consortium.”

TechCentral Reporters