Enet becomes top schools broadband provider

Open-access network provider enet has become the largest connectivity provider to the 100Mbs for Schools project run by HEAnet on behalf of the Dept of Education & Skills.

The deal brings the number of schools to over 450, the project benefiting from connectivity delivered through enet’s integrated fibre and wireless network. This is more than half of the enabled schools, meaning that enet is providing over 45Gb/s of educational connectivity for this project alone.

Enet CEO Conal Henry (pictured) said: “We are proud to be the single largest broadband network supplier to the 100Mbs for Schools project, which is true testimony to the high-quality service that we offer to HEAnet and the schools throughout the country.

“Digital applications can utterly transform the prospects of individual students and completely overhaul the entire educational landscape, so we are tremendously proud of our participation in the delivery of world-class broadband to these post primary schools. For enet, this project is all about bringing next-generation connectivity to the next generation.

“Case studies carried out on existing 100Mb/s-enabled schools have shown that our high-quality broadband infrastructure facilitates a wide range of learning experiences. Students can now take a virtual tour of a museum to study a famous painting; they can chat and follow-up online with teachers; they can participate in virtual study groups with classmates or collaborators regardless of their physical location and they can even catch-up on a class that they missed in ‘real time’.

“Going forward, the wider use of technology will also ensure that students in smaller or more remote schools will no longer be disadvantaged in relation to subject-choice.”

HEAnet CEO John Boland said: “We believe that the HEAnet Schools Network is a valuable national asset and that the provision of high-speed broadband to post-primary schools will have meaningful benefits for pupil learning outcomes in the years ahead. It will support the development of ICT and STEM related learning in Irish post-primary schools which will ultimately deliver real benefits for Irish society and its future economic prosperity.”

