Enet awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification

Standard attained on the back of quality management portal for broadband service providers

Wholesale broadband network operator enet has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, making it among the first companies in the industry to attain the standard.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies a set of requirements for the creation and implementation of a quality management system. Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

The certification was achieved following the development of an automated online portal that streamlines order provisioning. The portal aggregates enet’s national fibre network and third party infrastructure to present a unique network offering to the market.

Through the portal retail service providers can log on to see where there are broadband connections, who is providing the connection, and the price of connectivity.

“The award should highlight that we are very much focused on customer satisfaction,” said enet CEO Bartley McElroy.

“The portal which underpins the accreditation enables all retail service providers with access to the same high-quality fibre footprint through one simple integration with enet, and this in turn allows them to utilise enet as a one stop shop for all their wholesale network requirements.”

TechCentral Reporters