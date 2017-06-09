Energia opens Ireland’s largest ever windfarm in Donegal

Drone technology will be used for turbine inspections

Ireland’s largest ever windfarm officially opened following a €145 million investment by Energia at Meenadreen in south Donegal.

The Meenadreen windfarm is among the most technologically advanced generating facilities in the world with 38 turbines producing 95MW of electricity.

Each turbine stands 115 metres high with a rotor diameter of 90 metres generating power from strong wind pathways in the area. As Energia’s newest windfarm, Meenadreen alone can power up to 50,000 homes using wind energy which will reduce Ireland’s carbon dioxide emissions by up to 100,000 tonnes each year.

Energia has also completed a pilot project for autonomous drone inspections through predetermined flight paths around the turbines. The new drone capability has the potential to automatically identify snags or defects and helps to enhance overall efficiency and safety on site.

Energia Renewables provides 25% of Ireland’s overall wind power to homes and businesses. Energia currently supplies its customers from over 1GW of renewable energy capacity, with an additional €125 million ongoing investment in wind farm developments where four further windfarms are currently being built by the company, bringing total investment to €625 million.

TechCentral Reporters